Patrick Bailey News: Out of lineup again Tuesday
Bailey is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
It's the second straight day on the bench for Bailey, who has yet to start consecutive games since arriving in Cleveland via trade. Austin Hedges is behind the dish for the Guardians again Tuesday, and the two backstops could continue to share the job pretty evenly.
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