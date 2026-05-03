Patrick Bailey News: Receiving breather Sunday
Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's a well-earned day off for Bailey, whose only game off in the past seven contests was part of Thursday's doubleheader in Philadelphia. Eric Haase is stepping in behind the plate Sunday for the Giants.
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