Patrick Bailey News: Remains on track for starting role

Bailey went 1-for 2 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 Cactus League loss to the Rangers. He is now batting .261 (6-for-23) with one home run and three RBI this spring.

Bailey has registered a .261/.292/.435 slash line in nine appearances this spring, not particularly impressive numbers by Cactus League standards. The 25-year-old is set to serve as the club's everyday catcher after winning his first Gold Glove during the 2024 campaign, which was his second season in the majors. Over two seasons with the Giants, Bailey has recorded a middling .234/.292/.348 slash line.