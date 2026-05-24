Patrick Bailey headshot

Patrick Bailey News: Resting for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Bailey will get a breather for Sunday's matinee after starting behind the dish in three of the Guardians' previous four games. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties in the series finale in Philadelphia.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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