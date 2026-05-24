Patrick Bailey News: Resting for series finale
Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Bailey will get a breather for Sunday's matinee after starting behind the dish in three of the Guardians' previous four games. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties in the series finale in Philadelphia.
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