Patrick Bailey News: Resting Friday
Bailey is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Eric Haase will start behind home plate and bat ninth while catching pitches from Adrian Houser for Friday's series opener. In 15 games since April 1, Bailey has gone 7-for-45 (.156) with one steal, one home run, three RBI and a 3:8 BB:K.
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