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Patrick Bailey News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Daniel Susac will get the call behind the plate for the series finale while Bailey rests for the day game after a night game. Bailey has shouldered one of the heavier workloads among all catchers so far this season, making starts in 13 of the Giants' first 16 games.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
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