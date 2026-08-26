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Patrick Bailey News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bailey will receive a breather for the matinee after he went 0-for-1 with four walks and a run scored while catching all 10 innings of an 8-6 win Tuesday night. Austin Hedges will spell Bailey behind the dish in the series finale.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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