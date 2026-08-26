Patrick Bailey News: Resting up Wednesday
Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Bailey will receive a breather for the matinee after he went 0-for-1 with four walks and a run scored while catching all 10 innings of an 8-6 win Tuesday night. Austin Hedges will spell Bailey behind the dish in the series finale.
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