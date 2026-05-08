Patrick Bailey News: Sitting Friday
Bailey isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey has been starting to lose playing time recently, as Friday will mark his third missed start in San Francisco's last five games. Jesus Rodriguez will pick up a start behind the plate and bat ninth while Bailey sits.
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