Patrick Bailey News: Sitting Monday
Bailey is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday.
Bailey will ride the pine for a second consecutive game, only this time it'll be Jesus Rodriguez who will serve behind home plate and bat eighth in his major-league debut. Bailey has slashed .159/.221/.206 with two steals, one home run, four RBI and a 5:16 BB:K across 68 plate appearances since April 1.
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