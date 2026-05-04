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Patrick Bailey News: Sitting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bailey is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Padres on Monday.

Bailey will ride the pine for a second consecutive game, only this time it'll be Jesus Rodriguez who will serve behind home plate and bat eighth in his major-league debut. Bailey has slashed .159/.221/.206 with two steals, one home run, four RBI and a 5:16 BB:K across 68 plate appearances since April 1.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
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