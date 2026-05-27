Patrick Bailey headshot

Patrick Bailey News: Taking seat for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Austin Hedges will handle the catching duties for the matinee Wednesday while Bailey rests up after he was behind the plate for six innings of the Guardians' 6-3 loss Tuesday night. Since being acquired from the Giants earlier this month, Bailey has gone 3-for-25 (.120 average) with one home run, one double, two walks and three RBI through his first nine games with Cleveland.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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