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Patrick Bailey News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 11:15am

Bailey is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

David Fry will get the nod at catcher over Bailey, who went 0-for-3 at the dish in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins in his Guardians debut. Bailey is expected to see the lion's share of the playing time behind the dish with his new club, but the 26-year-old backstop likely won't carry much fantasy appeal outside of two-catcher mixed leagues or AL-only leagues. He's batting just .141/.207/.176 on the season, with his .383 OPS placing him last among all catchers who have logged at least 70 plate appearances.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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