Patrick Bailey headshot

Patrick Bailey News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Bailey isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Since Bailey made his team debut Sunday, the Guardians have alternated between starting him and Austin Hedges behind the plate. Saturday will mark the latter's turn to handle catching duties.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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