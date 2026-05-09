Patrick Bailey News: Traded to Cleveland
The Giants traded Bailey to the Guardians on Saturday in exchange for Matt Wilkinson and the 29th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Bailey was starting to see his playing time decrease significantly with the Giants after beginning the season with just a .396 OPS through 89 plate appearances. The Guardians have also been fighting to get consistent production out of the catcher spot, as Bo Naylor has struggled to the tune of a .438 OPS over his first 28 games and will now head down to Triple-A following Cleveland's acquisition of Bailey. Although he hasn't produced much at the plate this year, Bailey's elite defense should allow him to at least work in a timeshare behind the dish with Austin Hedges.
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