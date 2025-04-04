Patrick Bailey News: Two doubles in three-hit game
Bailey went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.
Bailey had gone 0-for-9 across his previous five games. The 25-year-old is seeing a majority of the playing time behind the plate over Sam Huff while Tom Murphy (back) is on the 60-day injured list. Bailey hit .234 with a .637 OPS over 121 games in 2024, so while the steady playing time is nice, the rest of his offensive production is pretty standard for a catcher. He's also a reigning Gold Glove winner, so his strong defense will afford him some leeway through slumps with the bat.
