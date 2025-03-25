Patrick Corbin News: Eyes April 11 for season debut
The Rangers optioned Corbin to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Corbin's tenure meant he had to agree to being sent down, which he did so that he could continue to build up stamina after signing with the Rangers last week. He is slated to make two starts in the minors, with the goal of joining the Rangers' rotation April 11 against the Mariners.
