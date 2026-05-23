Patrick Corbin headshot

Patrick Corbin News: Fires six innings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 2:55pm

Corbin (2-1) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Corbin looked to be in for a tough matchup with Paul Skenes working as the opposing starter, but the veteran lefty excelled in route to the victory. Corbin completed six innings for the first time on the campaign and notched a season-high seven punchouts while throwing 57 of 84 pitches for strikes. He hadn't been able to finish five frames in either of his past two starts, so this was a great bounce-back effort. Corbin will carry a 3.86 season ERA into his next start, which lines up as a road tilt in Baltimore.

Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Corbin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Corbin See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago