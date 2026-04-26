Patrick Corbin News: Goes 4.2 innings Sunday
Corbin did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
Corbin was solid early, holding Cleveland scoreless through four innings, but he'd run into trouble in the fifth, where he'd allow four hits before he was pulled with two outs in the frame. Since stepping into Toronto's injury-plagued rotation, Corbin's posted a 3.72 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across four outings (19.1 innings). He's tentatively lined up to face the Twins on the road in his next outing.
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