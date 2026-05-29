Patrick Corbin News: Goes five innings in no-decision

Corbin didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out four.

Corbin wasn't able to repeat his strong showing from May 23 against the Pirates, when he posted a quality start and fanned seven over six innings of one-run ball. However, he continues to limit the damage and has been a reliable option on the mound for the Blue Jays. If we exclude his Opening Day start when he allowed four runs on four innings against the Twins, Corbin owns a 3.18 ERA in his last nine starts and 45.1 innings, posting a 33:13 K:BB and allowing more than two earned runs just twice over that stretch. However, things will get tougher for him in his next start, as he's scheduled to pitch on the road against Atlanta next week.