Patrick Corbin headshot

Patrick Corbin News: Goes five innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 6:15am

Corbin didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out four.

Corbin wasn't able to repeat his strong showing from May 23 against the Pirates, when he posted a quality start and fanned seven over six innings of one-run ball. However, he continues to limit the damage and has been a reliable option on the mound for the Blue Jays. If we exclude his Opening Day start when he allowed four runs on four innings against the Twins, Corbin owns a 3.18 ERA in his last nine starts and 45.1 innings, posting a 33:13 K:BB and allowing more than two earned runs just twice over that stretch. However, things will get tougher for him in his next start, as he's scheduled to pitch on the road against Atlanta next week.

Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Corbin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Corbin See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 28
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Chris Toman
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago