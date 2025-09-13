The veteran lefty did generate 16 swinging strikes among his 85 pitches (52 total strikes), but Corbin got the hook in the fifth inning after a Cody Freeman throwing error helped bring home the game's first run. Corbin's failed to last five innings in five of eight starts since the beginning of August, laboring to a 5.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB over 37 innings during that stretch. With Tyler Mahle (shoulder) closing in on his return from the IL and Jacob Latz pitching well of late, the Rangers' rotation plans are a little murky, but if Corbin remains on schedule he'll take the mound at home next weekend against the Marlins.