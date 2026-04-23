Patrick Corbin News: Making case to remain in rotation

Corbin may not be the pitcher bumped from the rotation when Trey Yesavage (shoulder) comes off the IL, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran southpaw has been surprisingly effective in three starts since being added to an injury-depleted Blue Jays rotation, delivering a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings. During that same stretch, Eric Lauer has a 7.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over 15.1 innings in his three outings. Lauer also has more experience pitching out of the bullpen, although manager John Schneider curiously described Corbin as "versatile" last week despite the fact that 236 of his last 237 big-league appearances dating back to 2018 have been starts. Yesavage built up to 64 pitches in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and likely needs at least one more outing before he's ready to come off the IL, so Schneider may be able to hold off deciding which of the two lefties stays in the rotation until early May.