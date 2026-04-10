Patrick Corbin News: No-decision in 2026 debut

Corbin did not factor into the decision in the Blue Jays' 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday. He allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings.

Corbin signed with the Blue Jays on April 3 to give the team depth in the rotation due to the absences of Shane Bieber (elbow), Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Jose Berrios (elbow) and, most recently, Cody Ponce (knee). It wasn't the kind of season debut Corbin was hoping for, as he gave up a three-run homer to Ryan Jeffers in the first inning before yielding a solo shot to Brooks Lee in the fourth, but Corbin escaped with the no-decision after the Blue Jays took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the frame. Yesavage and Berrios are inching their way toward being activated from the IL, but Corbin should continue to serve as Toronto's fifth starter in the rotation in the short-term. Corbin is tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the Brewers.