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Patrick Corbin News: Picks up first win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Corbin (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Twins, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

After getting hammered for four runs across four innings in his season debut against these same Twins back on April 10, Corbin has allowed just six runs across 20.2 innings in four starts. The 36-year-old has a plus slider but otherwise has banked on location rather than pure stuff in his 14th major-league season. Corbin has registered a 3.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings and should remain in the rotation while Shane Bieber (elbow), Max Scherzer (forearm/ankle) and Jose Berrios (elbow) work their way back from injuries.

Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays
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