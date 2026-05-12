Patrick Corbin News: Plenty of traffic in no-decision

Corbin didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with one strikeout across 4.1 innings.

Corbin didn't have a single clean inning against Tampa Bay, as he generated just four whiffs on 86 pitches before getting the hook in the fifth. The veteran left-hander doesn't have swing-and-miss stuff at this stage of his career and is merely trying to soak up innings in Toronto while the Blue Jays deal with injuries in the rotation. Through seven starts, Corbin owns a 3.93 ERA and 22:10 K:BB across 34.1 innings.