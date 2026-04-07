Patrick Corbin News: Promoted, set to start Friday

The Blue Jays recalled Corbin from Single-A Dunedin on Tuesday, and manager John Schneider said the left-hander is tentatively lined up to start Friday against the Twins, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Corbin inked a one-year deal with Toronto last week and immediately made a start with Dunedin on Saturday, when he allowed one unearned run with nine strikeouts over five innings. The 36-year-old will return to the majors for his next start and will have a favorable matchup versus rebuilding Minnesota. Corbin covered 155.1 innings for the Rangers last year and had a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 131:50 K:BB.