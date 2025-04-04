Patrick Corbin News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Rangers recalled Corbin from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
The original plan was for Corbin to join the Rangers around April 11, but Jack Leiter's (finger) move to the injured list Friday has forced the team to work a bit ahead of schedule. Assuming he slides right into Leiter's place in the rotation, Corbin is on track to make his season debut Tuesday against the Cubs.
