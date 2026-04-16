Patrick Corbin News: Shines during no-decision
Corbin did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.
Corbin turned in a strong bounce-back outing, after allowing four runs in four innings in his season debut. The lone run came in the fourth on a sacrifice fly following back-to-back hits, but the left-hander settled in from there and held Milwaukee hitless the rest of the way. With Trey Yesavage nearing a return to the rotation, Corbin's performance came at an important time, strengthening his case to remain in Toronto's starting mix moving forward.
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