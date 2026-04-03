Patrick Corbin News: Signs with Toronto
The Blue Jays signed Corbin to a one-year contract and optioned him to Single-A Dunedin on Friday.
Toronto, already without Shane Bieber (elbow), Trey Yesavage (shoulder) and Jose Berrios (elbow) to begin the 2026 season, just lost Cody Ponce (knee) for an extended period of time this week. Corbin will help replenish the team's starting depth and could be a candidate for the fifth spot in the rotation once he's fully stretched out in the minors, although Yesavage and Berrios could both be ready to go before then. The veteran southpaw put up a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB in 155.1 innings spanning 31 appearances (30 starts) with the Rangers last season.
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