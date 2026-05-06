Patrick Corbin headshot

Patrick Corbin News: Stuck with loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Corbin (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 3-0 to the Rays, giving two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

The veteran southpaw produced another solid performance, allowing two runs or fewer for a fifth straight start, but Corbin was stuck with his first loss of the year as the Toronto offense couldn't get anything going against Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay's bullpen. Corbin's been a life preserver for the Jays' injury-depleted rotation, and he'll take a 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week in a rematch with the Rays.

Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Corbin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Corbin See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago