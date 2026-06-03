Patrick Corbin News: Takes home the loss

Corbin (2-2) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings during a 7-3 loss against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Corbin gave up his most runs since his first start with the Blue Jays, including the game-deciding three-run homer to Mauricio Dubon in the third, right after Toronto took the lead. This is Corbin's twelfth straight loss to Atlanta, and ended his streak of nine consecutive starts with three earned runs or less. Overall, the lefty has been a very reliable option on the mound this season for the Blue Jays, with a 3.98 ERA and a 37:16 K:BB over 54.1 innings and 11 starts. Corbin is projected to pitch at home next week against the Phillies.