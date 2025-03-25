Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Corbin headshot

Patrick Corbin News: Throws sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Corbin (personal) threw a 75-pitch simulated game at Arlington Field on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Corbin's had a busy seven days. He signed with the Rangers last Tuesday but didn't join the team until Sunday, after the birth of his third child. The left-hander is not sure when he would be ready to compete in game action. His signing came about after the Rangers lost two starters Jon Gray (wrist) and Cody Bradford (elbow) to injury. Rookie hurlers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are poised to enter the rotation for now, but Corbin could be an option at some point in April. Given that three of Texas' projected starters are coming off Tommy John elbow surgery and will likely need innings management, Corbin's addition is useful.

