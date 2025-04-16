Patrick Corbin News: Turns back clock in first win

Corbin (1-0) earned the victory against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Corbin held the Angels scoreless until the sixth frame, when Los Angeles managed to push across one run on three hits against him. The lefty was lifted with the tying runs on base, but Texas' bullpen came to the rescue and didn't allow any more Angels to score for the remainder of the game. Fantasy managers who have avoided Corbin in recent seasons may have trouble remembering that he made two All-Star teams and finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting earlier in his career. At 35 years of age, Corbin likely isn't primed for a late-career rejuvenation, so there's probably no need to rush to the waiver wire unless the veteran hurler puts together a string of similarly effective starts.