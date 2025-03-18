Patrick Corbin News: Will join new team after camp

Corbin will not join the Rangers in Arizona for the final few days of camp as he awaits the imminent birth of his child, but he will meet the team in Texas, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Corbin inked a one-year deal with Texas on Tuesday, but his first field action with the new club will have to wait. The Rangers wrap up their last Cactus League game March 22 before heading home to Arlington to play two exhibition games against the Royals on March 24 and 25.