Patrick Corbin News: Yields just one run in no-decision
Corbin did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Angels. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings.
Corbin generated just three whiffs during Tuesday's outing, but he needed just 65 pitches (40 strikes) to get through five innings, with his lone blemish coming on a Vaughn Grissom sacrifice fly in the fifth frame. After giving up four runs in his 2026 debut against the Twins on April 10, Corbin has yielded just two runs over his last two outings and sits at a 3.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 14.2 innings. He has filled in admirably in the Blue Jays' rotation, given the absences of starters such as Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Jose Berrios (elbow), Cody Ponce (knee) and Shane Bieber (elbow). Tuesday may have been Corbin's last turn in the rotation, assuming Yesavage is cleared to come off the 15-day injured list ahead of next week's home series against the Red Sox.
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