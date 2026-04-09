Patrick Forbes Injury: Pro debut delayed

High-A Hillsboro placed Forbes on the 7-day injured list with a flexor injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Dykstra reports that Forbes could be game-ready in roughly six-to-eight weeks, but if this is a flexor strain, there's a chance things take a turn for the worse at some point during his ramp up. Forbes was given a vote of confidence with the assignment to High-A. He comes with significant bullpen risk, but Forbes has big-time stuff, sitting in the mid-90s and touching 100 mph with his fastball in college.