Patrick Monteverde News: Selected to MLB roster

The Marlins selected Monteverde's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Monteverde has appeared in three games for Jacksonville this season, giving up five earned runs while striking out six batters and walking four across 9.1 innings. The 27-year-old southpaw will now join the big-league roster to replace George Soriano and provide Miami with a fresh bullpen arm capable of pitching multiple innings. Monteverde's first appearance with the Marlins will be his MLB debut.