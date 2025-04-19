Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Monteverde headshot

Patrick Monteverde News: Selected to MLB roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

The Marlins selected Monteverde's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Monteverde has appeared in three games for Jacksonville this season, giving up five earned runs while striking out six batters and walking four across 9.1 innings. The 27-year-old southpaw will now join the big-league roster to replace George Soriano and provide Miami with a fresh bullpen arm capable of pitching multiple innings. Monteverde's first appearance with the Marlins will be his MLB debut.

Patrick Monteverde
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now