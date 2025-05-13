Patrick Reilly Injury: Shut down for season

Double-A Chesapeake transferred Reilly (elbow) to its full-season injured list Sunday.

Chesapeake initially placed Reilly on the 7-day IL on April 23 due to right elbow discomfort. Though the Orioles haven't provided an explanation for why Reilly was moved to the full-season IL, the transaction likely points to the right-hander requiring surgery of some sort. Reilly had made three starts prior to being shelved, tossing 9.2 innings and striking out eight batters while allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks.