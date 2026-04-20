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Patrick Sandoval Injury: Biceps issue viewed as minor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Sandoval isn't expected to require further imaging on his left biceps and will likely resume throwing after a few days of rest, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Shortly before he was scheduled to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Sandoval was pulled off his minor-league assignment and reported to Boston to receive further evaluation after experiencing biceps tightness following his previous outing. Fortunately for Sandoval -- who is working his way back from a June 2024 internal brace surgery on his left elbow -- he appears to have avoided any sort of major setback and could soon be ready to link back up with Worcester to continue his rehab assignment. Even so, the 29-year-old left-hander still isn't expected to be ready to return from the 15-day injured list until at least early May, and the Red Sox may not have a rotation spot available for him once he's activated.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
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