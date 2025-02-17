Patrick Sandoval Injury: Goes to 60-day IL

The Red Sox placed Sandoval (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Sandoval's move to the 60-day IL opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Alex Bregman, whom the Red Sox officially signed to a three-year, $120 million contract. After he was non-tendered by the Angels early in the offseason, Sandoval caught on with the Red Sox in December on a two-year, $18.25 million contract. Sandoval underwent internal brace surgery on his left elbow in June and is unlikely to be ready to contribute for the Red Sox until the second half of the 2025 season.