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Patrick Sandoval Injury: Hits snag during rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Sandoval (elbow) returned to Boston on Sunday to be re-evaluated after experiencing left biceps tightness coming out of his most recent rehab start, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sandoval had been lined up to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, but he instead ended up being scratched after the biceps discomfort surfaced. The Red Sox are still gathering more information about the severity of Sandoval's setback, but even if the biceps injury proves to be a minor concern, it likely ends any chance the southpaw might have had at returning from the 15-day injured list before the end of April. After undergoing an internal brace surgery on his left elbow in June 2024, Sandoval was shaky for Worcester in his first game action in just under two years. Between his two rehab starts, Sandoval turned in a 8.44 ERA, 2.55 WHIP and 4:7 K:BB while also hitting three batters over 5.1 innings.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
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