Patrick Sandoval Injury: Makes first rehab start
Sandoval (elbow) allowed three unearned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Sandoval made his first appearance in a game that counts since June 2024. He was victimized by shaky defense, including his own, in the first inning, when all three runs scored. Results, however, were less important than the left-hander getting in the work. Sandoval threw 63 pitches (35 strikes) and got four up-and-downs. He's expected to make several outings while on rehab before the Red Sox decide where Sandoval best fits in with the pitching staff.
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