Patrick Sandoval Injury: Opening season on shelf

The Red Sox placed Sandoval (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Though Sandoval (elbow) didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances, he was able to throw a three-inning simulated game at extended spring training Monday and should be on track to begin an extended rehab assignment shortly after the minor-league season gets underway this weekend. Sandoval -- who is working his way back from June 2024 internal brace surgery -- could be ready to return from the IL around mid-to-late April, but it's unclear if he'll have a spot in the Boston rotation waiting for him once he's activated from the IL.