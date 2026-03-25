Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval Injury: Opening season on shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Red Sox placed Sandoval (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Though Sandoval (elbow) didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances, he was able to throw a three-inning simulated game at extended spring training Monday and should be on track to begin an extended rehab assignment shortly after the minor-league season gets underway this weekend. Sandoval -- who is working his way back from June 2024 internal brace surgery -- could be ready to return from the IL around mid-to-late April, but it's unclear if he'll have a spot in the Boston rotation waiting for him once he's activated from the IL.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
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