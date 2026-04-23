Patrick Sandoval Injury: Pulled off rehab assignment

The Red Sox returned Sandoval (biceps) from his rehab assignment Thursday, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Sandoval had been pitching in the minors while working his way back from an internal brace procedure he underwent in 2024, but he suffered a setback during his latest rehab outing at Worcester. Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Sandoval will likely need just a few days of rest before he's ready to begin throwing again, at which point an updated timeline for his return could emerge.