Patrick Sandoval Injury: Scheduled start rained out

Sandoval (elbow) did not make his scheduled rehab start for Double-A Portland on Sunday, because the game was postponed due to weather, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. The left-hander will now start Wednesday for Triple-A Worcester.

Sandoval is returning from an internal brace procedure that he underwent in 2024 and prevented him from pitching in 2025. The Red Sox will eventually need to decide on a role for Sandoval. Connolly Early is currently the fifth member of the team's rotation, and it's possible that Sandoval works as a long reliever.