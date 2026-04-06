Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval Injury: Scheduled start rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sandoval (elbow) did not make his scheduled rehab start for Double-A Portland on Sunday, because the game was postponed due to weather, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. The left-hander will now start Wednesday for Triple-A Worcester.

Sandoval is returning from an internal brace procedure that he underwent in 2024 and prevented him from pitching in 2025. The Red Sox will eventually need to decide on a role for Sandoval. Connolly Early is currently the fifth member of the team's rotation, and it's possible that Sandoval works as a long reliever.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
48 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
89 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
109 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
118 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
144 days ago