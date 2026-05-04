Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval Injury: Shuffled to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 12:34pm

The Red Sox transferred Sandoval (biceps/elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

While working his way back from the June 2024 internal brace surgery he required on his left elbow, Sandoval hit a setback in late April, when he was pulled off his rehab assignment after experiencing tightness in his left biceps. Though additional testing on his arm revealed nothing overly concerning, Sandoval has yet to restart his throwing program, making it unclear when he might be ready to resume his minor-league assignment. The move to the 60-day IL won't affect Sandoval's timeline for making his Red Sox debut, as he wasn't on track to be activated by late May following the recent setback.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
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