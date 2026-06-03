Patrick Sandoval Injury: Starting rehab stint
Sandoval (biceps/elbow) will begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The left-hander made a pair of rehab appearances in April while working his back from the internal brace procedure he underwent on his elbow in 2024, but a biceps issue forced him to shut down his throwing program for a bit. Sandoval has since ramped things back up and has now been cleared for game action. The 29-year-old will likely require a handful of starts in the minors before gaining full clearance.
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