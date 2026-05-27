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Patrick Sandoval Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Sandoval (biceps/elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sandoval will next progress to a live batting practice session Saturday, which will be the first time he's faced hitters since having a setback in the form of a biceps issue in late April. The left-hander initially went on the injured list before the season as he continued his recovery from internal brace surgery. Sandoval noted Wednesday that he has a timetable in mind for a return, but he declined to divulge what it is. He threw 5.1 rehab innings before the setback and will need to restart a rehab assignment once he's deemed game-ready.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
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