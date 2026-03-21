Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval Injury: Will throw in game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sandoval (elbow) will throw three innings in a minor league game Monday, MLB.com reports.

Sandoval never got into a Grapefruit League game this spring while rehabbing from Tommy John elbow surgery. Both Sandoval and Kutter Crawford (wrist) are expected to throw in games Monday, and both will serve as starting depth once deemed ready.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
32 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
73 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
93 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
102 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
128 days ago