Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval News: May open season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 10:10am

Sandoval's early-spring progression in camp indicates it's possible he opens the season on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery that prevented him from pitching in 2025 but recently threw a live batting practice session. Browne didn't offer details regarding the pitcher's progression, but Sandoval was not among the list of scheduled starters for the first six Grapefruit League games that manager Alex Cora revealed to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com last Thursday. The competition for the final spot includes Sandoval, Kutter Crawford (wrist), Connelly Early, Johan Oviedo and Payton Tolle.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
