Patrick Sandoval News: May open season on IL

Sandoval's early-spring progression in camp indicates it's possible he opens the season on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery that prevented him from pitching in 2025 but recently threw a live batting practice session. Browne didn't offer details regarding the pitcher's progression, but Sandoval was not among the list of scheduled starters for the first six Grapefruit League games that manager Alex Cora revealed to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com last Thursday. The competition for the final spot includes Sandoval, Kutter Crawford (wrist), Connelly Early, Johan Oviedo and Payton Tolle.