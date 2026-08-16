Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval News: Stumbles vs. Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Sandoval (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The Pirates got to Sandoval early Sunday, scoring twice in the first inning before putting up a five spot in the fifth. Coming into the day, Sandoval had held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his previous four outings, posting a 2.61 ERA across 20.2 innings in that span. Sandoval's ERA now sits at 4.76 through seven starts (34 innings) this year with a 1.85 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB. The southpaw will look to bounce back his next time out, currently scheduled to come next weekend at home against the Giants.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, August 11
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, August 11
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago