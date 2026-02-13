Patrick Sandoval headshot

Patrick Sandoval News: Throwing live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Sandoval (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sandoval was unable to make it back in the second half of last season as hoped following June 2024 internal brace surgery on his left elbow. However, it appears he is without restrictions at the beginning of Red Sox camp. The left-hander is competing for a spot in Boston's rotation this spring but will have to leap-frog a couple guys in the pecking order to secure a slot. Sandoval holds a career 4.01 ERA, 22.7 percent strikeout rate and 10.1 percent walk rate over six major-league seasons.

Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Sandoval See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
37 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
57 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
66 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
92 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
330 days ago